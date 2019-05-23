|
Mary Jo Maxey
Mary Jo Maxey, 88, of Waldron, passed away May 21, 2019 In Fort Smith. Mary Jo was born Dec. 17, 1930, in Harvey to the late Alex and Roxie (Holley) Humphreys.
Mary Jo is survived by one grandson, Daniel White of Waldron; four great-grandchildren, Kristian Scott of Lavaca, Brittany White of Waldron, Adreyan White of Lavaca and d'Adrtagnan White of Lavaca; and one great-great-grandchild, Baylor Scott of Lavaca.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Frank Maxey; one daughter, Susan Brashier; three siblings, Tois Humphreys, Rowe C. Humphreys and O.J. Lawrence.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Pencil Bluff Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Horace Lawrence, Adreyan White, Kevin Brown, Chris Pierce, Jon Maxey and Brad Hopper.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on May 24, 2019