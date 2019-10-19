|
Mary Jo Van Dyne
Mary Jo Van Dyne, age 84, of Gig Harbor, Wash., passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. She was born in Fort Smith on Aug. 7, 1934, to Raymond and Duel Scott.
Mary Jo leaves behind her children, Cheri Rene Fleming (Michael) of Joseph, Ore., and Peter Van Dyne (Chris Ruff) of Anchorage, Alaska.
Mary Jo will be interred next to her parents at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith. She is deeply loved and will be missed everyday by her family and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of Haven of Rest Funeral Home in Gig Harbor.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 22, 2019