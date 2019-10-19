Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary VanDyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo VanDyne


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo VanDyne Obituary
Mary Jo Van Dyne
Mary Jo Van Dyne, age 84, of Gig Harbor, Wash., passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. She was born in Fort Smith on Aug. 7, 1934, to Raymond and Duel Scott.
Mary Jo leaves behind her children, Cheri Rene Fleming (Michael) of Joseph, Ore., and Peter Van Dyne (Chris Ruff) of Anchorage, Alaska.
Mary Jo will be interred next to her parents at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith. She is deeply loved and will be missed everyday by her family and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of Haven of Rest Funeral Home in Gig Harbor.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.