|
|
|
Mary Johnson
Mary May Johnson, 98, of Watson, Okla., died Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Sulphur Springs Missionary Baptist Church with burial at Watson Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia of Shawnee, Okla.; two sons, Ralph of Pryor, Okla., and Richard of Fort Smith; a sister, Berneice Adams of Puxico, Mo.; eight grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More