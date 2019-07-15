Home

Mary Johnson Obituary
Mary Johnson
Mary Crawford Johnson, 85, formerly of Sallisaw died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Seiling, Okla.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Marble City Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, LeRoy; three daughters, Sherie Poindexter of Fort Cobb, Okla., Phyllis Hall of Shawnee, Okla., and Kara Trammell of Helena, Okla.; a son, Ben Poindexter of Dallas; a sister, Bertha Land of Sallisaw; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on July 16, 2019
