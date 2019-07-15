|
|
|
Mary Johnson
Mary Crawford Johnson, 85, formerly of Sallisaw died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Seiling, Okla.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Marble City Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, LeRoy; three daughters, Sherie Poindexter of Fort Cobb, Okla., Phyllis Hall of Shawnee, Okla., and Kara Trammell of Helena, Okla.; a son, Ben Poindexter of Dallas; a sister, Bertha Land of Sallisaw; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on July 16, 2019