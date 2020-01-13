|
Mary Johnson
Mary Louise Davis Johnson, who resided near Lavaca, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She was born May 13, 1938, in Fort Smith to Jess B. Davis and Martha Ann Smith Davis. She was 81 years old. Mary was a retired USDA food inspector for 23 years. She was a 1955 graduate of Lavaca High School and a member of Riverdale Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jess Davis; her mother, Ann Kaltoft; two sisters, Liz Berry and Nora Miller; and two grandsons, Justin Johnson and Ron Pawley Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Shelly Grant Johnson; three children, Jan Pawley and husband Ron, Stephen Johnson and wife Rita and Michael Johnson and wife Misty; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Chronister and husband Robbie, Keena Wayland and husband Danny, Jessica Wheeler, Whitney Hampton, Brooke Selby and husband Adam, Wendy Caraboolad and husband Dave and Steve Pawley; nine great-grandchildren, Dalton Johnson and wife Emilee, Ashton Chronister and wife Hannah, Kainen Wayland, Kinsley Wayland, Landon Johnson, Josslyn Robertson, Adalyn Selby, Madison Selby and Gabe Caraboolad; and a great-great-grandchild, Rylee Johnson. She is also survived by her best friend and traveling partner, Lorene Lee.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. Buddy Corbell officiating. Burial will be at Island Cemetery, east of Lavaca, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Smothers, Johnny Hobbs, Kenny Hobbs, Darryl Dotson, William Hampton and Adam Robertson.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked donations be made to — Gateway Chapter, 1972 Innerbelt Business Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63114, or online at donate.lls.org/lls/donate.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 14, 2020