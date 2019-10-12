|
|
Mary Jones
Mary Jones (Mary Ruth Hamon) was born Nov. 14, 1952, in Fort Smith to Orville Clinton Hamon and Mary Francis Whitt at Sparks Memorial Hospital.
Mary is survived by her siblings, Sue Jones and Joe Hamon. Her living legacy includes her children, Lance Calhoun, Juliette Clark and Meredith Schroeder; her grandchildren, Ronan Schroeder, Jessica Albert and Josh Calhoun; and great-grandchild, Samson Albert. She also leaves behind three beloved cats, Moosy, Heaven and Julie.
Mary became a registered nurse in 1972 in Arkansas, working in many capacities ranging from staff RN to charge nurse to surgical nurse to director of hospital administration. Throughout her life, Mary was known as "Ruthie," "Fifi," "The Spy from Monaco" and "The Bird." She always left an impression and followed her heart wherever it led.
Mary had a beautiful smile, a tendency to speak her mind, an eccentric nature, a love for all things pink and sparkly and the predisposition to mess up commonly used phrases (a quality she inherited from her father). She had a heart for animals and from a young age she would rescue and feed cats; her childhood home was often referred to as the "Hamon Cat Farm." She loved sports and coached both her daughters' AAU and YMCA basketball teams over the years.
She died at her home on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in San Antonio after a long battle with multiple myeloma.
There will be no formal funeral services but friends and family are encouraged to donate to a local animal rescue in her honor.
Arrangements were under the direction of Funeral Caring in San Antonio.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 13, 2019