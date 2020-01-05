|
Mary Jones
Mary "Kitty" Jones passed away Jan. 3, 2020, in Fort Smith at the age of 73. She was born May 7, 1946, in Tulsa to Dudley and Doris (Jones) Ragland.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and a brother, Jimmy Neal Ragland.
Kitty is survived by Glynn Underwood; three daughters, Terri Hayes and husband Darrell, Sherri Farley and husband Cam and Cheryl Clark; two sisters, Linda McCalla and Mary Mulligan; five grandchildren, Meaghan, Amanda, Jennifer, Becky and Nick; four great-grandchildren; as well as a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 6, 2020