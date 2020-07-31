Mary Jones

Mary Lee Jones, 85, of Pocola passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Pocola. Mary was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Fort Smith to Jesse Clement and Ava Lee (Williams) Pinkston. She was a retired registered nurse. Mary was a beloved mother who enjoyed motorcycling with her husband, going to the lake and water skiing.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hollis Jones; two brothers, John and Jesse Pinkston; and a sister, Earlene Pinkston.

Survivors include four children, David Jones, Clement Jones, Marie Galvan and Robert Jones; eight grandchildren, Rosa, James, Drew and Nicholas Jones and Eddie, Jesse, Martina and Victor Galvan; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Ava Jean Wilson; a brother, Joe Pinkston; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola.

There will be no visitation.



