1/1
Mary Jones
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jones
Mary Lee Jones, 85, of Pocola passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Pocola. Mary was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Fort Smith to Jesse Clement and Ava Lee (Williams) Pinkston. She was a retired registered nurse. Mary was a beloved mother who enjoyed motorcycling with her husband, going to the lake and water skiing.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hollis Jones; two brothers, John and Jesse Pinkston; and a sister, Earlene Pinkston.
Survivors include four children, David Jones, Clement Jones, Marie Galvan and Robert Jones; eight grandchildren, Rosa, James, Drew and Nicholas Jones and Eddie, Jesse, Martina and Victor Galvan; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Ava Jean Wilson; a brother, Joe Pinkston; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola.
There will be no visitation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Evans Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
301 South Pocola Blvd.
Pocola, OK 74902
(918) 436-2415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evans & Miller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved