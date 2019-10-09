Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Mary Keith Obituary
Mary Keith
Mary Ann Keith, 81, of Mountainburg passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at a local hospital. She retired from Whirlpool Manufacturing in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Myrtle (Mongold) Carter; three sisters, Judy Riddle, Goldie Boster and Vola Key; and three brothers, Emery, John and Doyle Carter.
She is survived by one son, Ricky Keith of Mountainburg; two grandchildren, Anthony and Scott Milton of Alma; four great-grandchildren, Bailey, Easton, Piper and Luke Milton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Keith, Anthony Milton, Scott Milton and Rob Carter.
Honorary pallbearer is Myrl Lovejoy.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 10, 2019
