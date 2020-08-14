Mary Kientz
Mary Elizabeth Kientz, 95, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 24, 1924, in Fornfelt, Mo., daughter of Grover and Pearl Ennis St. Clair. She was reared and received her early education in Fornfelt, graduating from Fornfelt High School. She attended business college in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She worked as a secretary for the Pine Bluff Arsenal for many years. After retirement, she worked as a secretary for the Cotton Belt Railroad. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Pine Bluff.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John "Sonny" Kientz Sr.; a sister, Tommie Beasley; and two brothers, Grover St. Clair Jr. and Bobby St. Clair.
Survivors include a son, Dr. John Kientz Jr. and wife Judy of Fort Smith; a sister, Betty Amick of Scott City, Mo.; three grandchildren, John L. Kientz, III, Jason Kientz and Joy Ann Armstrong; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. John Landis officiating, under the direction of Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Directors in Pine Bluff.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251.
.