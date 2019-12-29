|
Mary Knopf
Mary J. Knopf, 92, of Little Rock passed away Dec. 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herb Knopf; and a daughter, Mary Temple-Giuffria.
Survivors include three children, 14 grand- and great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Services will be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Little Rock Funeral Home, (501) 224-2200.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Mary's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 30, 2019