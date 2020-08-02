1/1
Mary Koncsics
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Koncsics
Mary Rivaldo Koncsics, 80, of Fort Smith was handed over to the Lord on July 31, 2020. She was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Fort Smith to Kirby and Catherine Allen.
Mary attended St. Scholastica Academy and graduated from St. Anne's Academy. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She worked for Cooper Clinic in Fort Smith and was very active in volunteer work, having spent several years as a board member of Fulfill A Dream and a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Immaculate Conception Ladies' Auxiliary, St. Edward Ladies Auxiliary, Sisters of the Heart Tuesday prayer group and Dirty Dozen Brunch Ladies.
Mary was a devout Catholic that saw only the good in everyone. She was a caring, compassionate and generous person. Everyone who knew Mary loved her and she loved them. She reminded her many family and friends of her love because she never hung up the phone or left someone's presence without saying "I love you."
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Paul Rivaldo Jr.; a brother, Tony Allen; and a grandson, Jeremy Denton.
She is survived by her husband, David Koncsics; her adult children, Kathy Elliott (Miles), Melissa Denton (Jerry), Craig Rivaldo (Mary Jo), Debi Zeren (Bob), Sharon Forchione (Marcus), Tami Koncsics and David Koncsics Jr. (Robyn); Father Desmond Okpogba, who was like a son; her grandchildren, Brittany Black, Nic Brown, Cory Klein, Connor Rivaldo, Jered Denton, Samantha Williamson, Katie Wiseman, David J. Koncsics, Daniel Koncsics, Christopher Koncsics, Courtney Forchione, Kyla Lorenz, Nicholas Forchione and Sydney Forchione; and many great-grandchildren.
Rosary and graveside services will be family only. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Immaculate Conception Church, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary. The service will be live streamed on Immaculate Conception's Facebook page. Indoor attendance is limited to 125 people at one time. Attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to Hanna House, 418 S. 17th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.fentressmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797836178
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fentress Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved