Mary Rivaldo Koncsics, 80, of Fort Smith was handed over to the Lord on July 31, 2020. She was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Fort Smith to Kirby and Catherine Allen.
Mary attended St. Scholastica Academy and graduated from St. Anne's Academy. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She worked for Cooper Clinic in Fort Smith and was very active in volunteer work, having spent several years as a board member of Fulfill A Dream and a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Immaculate Conception Ladies' Auxiliary, St. Edward Ladies Auxiliary, Sisters of the Heart Tuesday prayer group and Dirty Dozen Brunch Ladies.
Mary was a devout Catholic that saw only the good in everyone. She was a caring, compassionate and generous person. Everyone who knew Mary loved her and she loved them. She reminded her many family and friends of her love because she never hung up the phone or left someone's presence without saying "I love you."
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Paul Rivaldo Jr.; a brother, Tony Allen; and a grandson, Jeremy Denton.
She is survived by her husband, David Koncsics; her adult children, Kathy Elliott (Miles), Melissa Denton (Jerry), Craig Rivaldo (Mary Jo), Debi Zeren (Bob), Sharon Forchione (Marcus), Tami Koncsics and David Koncsics Jr. (Robyn); Father Desmond Okpogba, who was like a son; her grandchildren, Brittany Black, Nic Brown, Cory Klein, Connor Rivaldo, Jered Denton, Samantha Williamson, Katie Wiseman, David J. Koncsics, Daniel Koncsics, Christopher Koncsics, Courtney Forchione, Kyla Lorenz, Nicholas Forchione and Sydney Forchione; and many great-grandchildren.
Rosary and graveside services will be family only. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Immaculate Conception Church, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary. The service will be live streamed on Immaculate Conception's Facebook page. Indoor attendance is limited to 125 people at one time. Attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to Hanna House, 418 S. 17th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
