Mary Laughon
Mary "Kay" Katherine (Sharum) Laughon, 97, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in El Dorado Hills, Calif.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Church in Placerville, Calif. Arrangements were under the direction of Chapel of the Pines in Placerville.
She is survived by two daughters, Dianne Faiferek of Placerville and Michelle Bouvy of Plano, Texas; three sons, Kevin and Patrick Laughon, both of Reno, Nev., and Denis Laughon of Valley Springs, Calif.; two sisters, Lorraine Stolz of Sacramento, Calif., and Barbara Glover of Clarksdale, Miss.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2019
