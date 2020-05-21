Home

Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Forest Park Cemetery
1933 - 2020
Mary Lou Pointon Obituary
Mary Lou Pointon
Mary Lou Dollar Pointon, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born Aug. 1, 1933, in Fort Smith to Clyde and Rilla Dollar. She was of the Protestant faith. She was a retired educator, teaching special education in Dallas. She also worked for the census for 15 years. Mary Lou was very active in the community, belonging to several different organizations: Fort Smith Garden Club, the Chrysanthemum Club, Herb People, Master Gardeners, PEO, Leadership Fort Smith, Rose Society, Laubach Literary Organization, Literary Council of Western Arkansas, Vista, Fort Smith Planning Commission and Arkansas TESOL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernie R. Pointon; and many friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamela K. Pointon of Fort Smith and Susan G. Friberg of Seattle; six grandchildren, Rebecca, Alex, Robert, Heather, Nicholas and Anna. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23 at Forest Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 909 W. Second St., Little Rock, AR 72201.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2020
