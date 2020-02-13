Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lynch

Send Flowers
Mary Lynch Obituary
Mary Lynch
Mary Jo Lynch, 69, of Muldrow died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Brent Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Rosemary Lawson and Rhonda Russell, both of Muldrow; two sons, Michael and Marcus Lynch, both of Muldrow; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -