|
|
|
Mary Lynch
Mary Jo Lynch, 69, of Muldrow died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Brent Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Rosemary Lawson and Rhonda Russell, both of Muldrow; two sons, Michael and Marcus Lynch, both of Muldrow; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 15, 2020