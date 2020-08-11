Mary Manning
Mary Mae (Holt) Manning, 93, of Sherwood passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Little Rock.
Mary was a homemaker, an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution and of the Protestant faith. She was a wonderful artist and loved to sew. She never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil L. Manning; her parents, James E. and Ethel (Parker) Holt; six sisters, Aline "Robbie" Dayton, Dorothy Holt, Bea Johnson, Evelyn Miller, Ruthie Brown and Delpha Childress; and a brother, James Holt.
She is survived by a son, Charles Lewis Manning of Sherwood; two brothers, Johnny and Tommy Holt, both of Alma; and many nieces, nephews and caring friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003.
