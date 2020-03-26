|
|
Mary Margaret Peek
Mary Margaret Peek, known by most as "M&M," "M," "Grams" or "Sis," passed on March 24, 2020. She was born April 22, 1943, in Fort Smith, the daughter of the late John B. and Mary Margaret (Kayser) Scherrey. Mary Margaret graduated from St. Anne's Academy. After completing her training at St. Edward Hospital, she worked over 30 years in radiology, specializing in ultrasounds toward the end of her career. She loved connecting with and caring for her patients and those she worked so closely. She was an avid reader, gardener, adventurer and life coach to everyonel. Throughout her life, her love for nature brought her peace and happiness and she shared this joy with those around her. M's true passion was being a wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma and staying connected with her siblings and friends who all adored her. A favorite place to spend time was at the family cabin at Lake Ouachita, being outdoors and strolling through the woods. For many years, she was the only female invited to deer camp with her husband, brothers, brothers-in-law and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, William "Billy" Scherrey, John Charles Scherrey and Anthony "Tony" Scherrey.
Mary Margaret is survived by her husband and "Hero" of 37 years, Ron; and their four children, Gene Neumeier and wife Amy, Scherrey Polzin and partner John Young, Suzanne Washburn and husband Allen and Charlie Peek and wife Kristi. Her proudest legacy is her five grandchildren, MacKenzie (Neumeier) Greene, Kayden and Hope Peek, Isabelle and Jake Washburn; and her great-granddaughter, Paisley Greene. She was also a proud aunt and great-aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Mary Margaret is also survived by her siblings and their spouses, David and Rochelle Scherrey, Father Michael Scherrey, Joe and Margaret Scherrey, Anna and Louis Stutts, Amelia and Gary Hamm, Steve and Loretta Scherrey and Patrick and Debbie Scherrey; and her sisters-in-law, Theresa (Moellers) Scherrey and Claudia (Robbins) Scherrey.
The family will hold a private service. Arrangements are under the direction of Moore's Cabot Funeral Home, (501) 843-5816.
A public celebration of life is tentatively planned for this summer.
The family suggests donations in memory of Mary Margaret Peek be made to UAMS Multiple Myeloma online at cancer.uams.edu/myeloma.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2020