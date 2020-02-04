|
|
Mary McClain
Mary Sue Bentley-McClain, 68, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 2, 1951, in Okmulgee, Okla., to the late John and Nellie Bentley. She retired from the State of Arkansas Justice Department. Her dedication to her position as an American disability specialist was remarkable. She was the chairperson for a committee that designed and implemented disability laws, many of which are still in effect today. She was not only a champion of her community, but also a champion for disabled people around the country.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie McClain; a son, Kendall McClain; two sisters, Gertie Taylor and Carolyn Loaskie; and a brother Calvin Dowty.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Nauman and husband David of Van Buren and Nanette McClain of Ozark; a son, Richard McClain and wife Tammy of Ozark; two sisters, Peggy Davis and Alta Mullins, both of Van Buren; three brothers, Leon Bentley of Arkansas, John Bentley of Arkoma and Bobby Bentley and wife Karen of Mountainburg; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be David Nauman, Zackary McClain, Hunter Nauman, Holli Nauman, Jason Nauman, Howard Fey, Travis Anderson and Jake Bentley.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 5, 2020