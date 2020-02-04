Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McClain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary McClain Obituary
Mary McClain
Mary Sue Bentley-McClain, 68, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 2, 1951, in Okmulgee, Okla., to the late John and Nellie Bentley. She retired from the State of Arkansas Justice Department. Her dedication to her position as an American disability specialist was remarkable. She was the chairperson for a committee that designed and implemented disability laws, many of which are still in effect today. She was not only a champion of her community, but also a champion for disabled people around the country.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie McClain; a son, Kendall McClain; two sisters, Gertie Taylor and Carolyn Loaskie; and a brother Calvin Dowty.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Nauman and husband David of Van Buren and Nanette McClain of Ozark; a son, Richard McClain and wife Tammy of Ozark; two sisters, Peggy Davis and Alta Mullins, both of Van Buren; three brothers, Leon Bentley of Arkansas, John Bentley of Arkoma and Bobby Bentley and wife Karen of Mountainburg; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be David Nauman, Zackary McClain, Hunter Nauman, Holli Nauman, Jason Nauman, Howard Fey, Travis Anderson and Jake Bentley.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -