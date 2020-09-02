1/
Mary McOlvin
1941 - 2020
Mary McOlvin
Mary Sue McOlvin, 78, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2020, after battling the effects of Alzheimer's disease for several years. She was born Sept. 8, 1941, in Fort Smith to James and Lula Fitzgerald.
Susie graduated from Fort Smith High School and then married her sweetheart, who was the boy next door, John McOlvin in 1960. Her primary and favorite job was raising her children and teaching them to love the Lord. She later enjoyed a career in the banking industry for many years. She was active in the local Salvation Army, Bible study fellowship, First United Methodist Church Willing Hands Ministry and PEO.
She loved traveling with John to Hong Kong, Alaska and many other destinations. She was an avid reader and was rarely seen without a crossword puzzle. She was happy to spend an evening playing cards with her children and grandchildren at family gatherings. She had a creative habit of doodling and left beautiful sketches and clever messages on napkins and scratch paper throughout the house that her family will treasure.
She was preceded in death by her husband John in September 2019.
She is survived by three children, Cindy Poynter and husband Kevin, Mike McOlvin and wife Lori and Becky Gosnell and husband Greg; six grandchildren, Natalie Poynter Abraham, Jacob McOlvin, Adam Poynter, Sara McOlvin, Tommy Gosnell and Kate Gosnell; and two sisters, Jimmie Shepherd and husband Larry and Jeanne Ledbetter and husband Charles.
The family thanks the staff at Avenir Memory Care in Fayetteville for their love and care of Susie during the past year.
Private family service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in Roebuck Chapel at First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Roebuck Chapel at First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
