|
|
Mary Merritt
Mary Eleanor Merritt, 79, of Barling passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born May 30, 1940, in Van Buren to James and Mae Agnes (Rains) Rhodes. She graduated from Mulberry High School, attended College of the Ozarks in Branson, Mo., and finished her Bachelor of Arts degree in Santa Rosa, Calif.; she continued taking classes and received her teaching credentials for both elementary and special education. Mary worked for the Sonoma County Office of Education as a teacher for the severely handicapped and later as a kindergarten teacher in a private school in Barstow, Calif. While living in Wasco, Calif., she met and later married her husband, James Gary Merritt, on Oct. 30, 1961. After leaving California, they moved to Bella Vista then Joplin, Mo., and then Van Buren, where Mary served as a substitute teacher for the Van Buren School System. She attended First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, James Gary Merritt; and one daughter, Katherine Merritt of Seattle.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith. Visitation will follow the service.
Memorials may be made to the , W. Walsh Ave., Suite 212, Rogers, AR 72758.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019