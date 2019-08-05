|
Mary Newhart
Mary Jewel Cormack Newhart, who resided in Charleston, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 11, 1952, in Spencer, Iowa, to the late Harold Cormack and Lucille Riseling Cormack. She was almost 67 years old. Mary retired after 30 years as a teacher at Charleston Public School System. She was a member of the Retired Teacher's Association and First United Methodist Church in Charleston. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan L. Newhart; and a sister, Juanita Ann Cormack Power.
She is survived by her son, Darrin Newhart and wife Sarah of Fort Smith; her two daughters, Dara Knight and husband Ryan of Kansas City, Mo., and DeShea Bates and husband Jacob of Charleston; a brother, Ed Cormack and wife Cindy of North Little Rock; a sister, Annette Cormack of Springfield, Mo.; and five grandchildren, Addison Newhart, Parker Pitts, Piper Pitts, Mason Newhart and Reed Newhart.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Charleston with the Rev. Daniel Thueson officiating. Burial will be at Singleton Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Jason Newhart, Justin Newhart, Dustin Williams, Brian King, Jason Looney and Greg Vernon.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Singleton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 295, Charleston, AR 72933.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 6, 2019