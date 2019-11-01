|
Mary Rayford
Mary Kathleen Rayford, 82, of Van Buren passed away Oct. 30, 2019. She was born Aug. 2, 1937, in Mobile, Ala. She loved birds and raised cockatiels. She was of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Mary Leona Helton; and a sister, Connie Northcutt.
She is survived by two daughters, Mona Williams of Van Buren and Julie Arnold of Fort Smith; a son, Ronnie Rayford and his wife Karen of Mobile; a brother, Richard Northcutt and wife Debbie of Bastrop, La.; three sisters, Betty Warren of Essatawpa, Miss., Jeanette Rehm and husband Larry of Jackson, Miss., and Christine Bertagnolli of Vancleave, Miss.; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 3, 2019