Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Mary Rayford Obituary
Mary Rayford
Mary Kathleen Rayford, 82, of Van Buren died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Mona Williams of Van Buren and Julie Arnold of Fort Smith; a son, Ronnie Rayford of Mobile, Ala.; three sisters, Betty Warren of Essatawpa, Miss., Jeanette Rehm of Jackson, Miss., and Christine Bertagnolli of Vancleave, Miss.; a brother, Richard Northcutt of Bastrop, La.; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 4, 2019
