Mary Richie
Mary Richie, 72, of Ozark died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Graveside service will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Lowes Creek Cemetery under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
She is survived by her husband, Allen; three daughters, Cindy Mann, Betsy Robinson and Christie Richie; three sons, John and David Briney and Charles Richie; a sister; six brothers; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 13, 2019