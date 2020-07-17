1/1
Mary Roach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Roach
Mary Louise Roach, 91, died peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Fort Smith with her family at her side. She was born May 9,1929, in Okeene, Okla., to Ambrose and Theresa Adam. She married Norbert Dee Roach on June 11, 1947; he preceded her in death in 2015.
Mary and her husband owned and ran The Observer newspaper in West Fork for many years. Remembered for her artistic creativity and painting, a favorite is an oil on canvas of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She and her husband retired from the newspaper business and traveled throughout the country, selling miniatures that she designed and made by hand.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings and a daughter-in-law, Michele Roach.
She is survived by four children, Linda Susanne Reed and Nancy Fields and husband Jim, both of Fort Smith, Sally Ann Bailey and husband Barry of West Fork and Marcus "Rick" Eric Roach of Carson City, Nev.; six grandchildren, Amy Selph Martin, David and Leslie Reed, Scott Bailey and Erica and Jackie Roach; and four great-grandchildren, Laney Lawson, Georgia and Everett Reed and Maverick Roach.
Private service will be held at noon Tuesday, July 21 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith officiated by Father Matt Garrison. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highwy, Fort Smith.
A devout Catholic, Mary would appreciate memorials being sent in lieu of flowers to Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St., Barling, AR 72923.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved