Mary Roach

Mary Louise Roach, 91, died peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Fort Smith with her family at her side. She was born May 9,1929, in Okeene, Okla., to Ambrose and Theresa Adam. She married Norbert Dee Roach on June 11, 1947; he preceded her in death in 2015.

Mary and her husband owned and ran The Observer newspaper in West Fork for many years. Remembered for her artistic creativity and painting, a favorite is an oil on canvas of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She and her husband retired from the newspaper business and traveled throughout the country, selling miniatures that she designed and made by hand.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings and a daughter-in-law, Michele Roach.

She is survived by four children, Linda Susanne Reed and Nancy Fields and husband Jim, both of Fort Smith, Sally Ann Bailey and husband Barry of West Fork and Marcus "Rick" Eric Roach of Carson City, Nev.; six grandchildren, Amy Selph Martin, David and Leslie Reed, Scott Bailey and Erica and Jackie Roach; and four great-grandchildren, Laney Lawson, Georgia and Everett Reed and Maverick Roach.

Private service will be held at noon Tuesday, July 21 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith officiated by Father Matt Garrison. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highwy, Fort Smith.

A devout Catholic, Mary would appreciate memorials being sent in lieu of flowers to Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St., Barling, AR 72923.



