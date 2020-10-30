1/1
Mary Roberts
Mary Roberts
Mary Allene Roberts, 83, of Poteau passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born in the spring of 1937 in Brawley, Calif., one of seven children born to William "Willie" O. and Beulah May Holliday. Soon after her birth the family returned to the Fort Smith area.
In the fall of 1965, Mary met and married Wayne Roberts, with whom she shared 55 years. In those years and with hard work, many late nights and a whole lot of prayer, they raised six children to be responsible adults and love God. She considered that her most important work and continued to pray for her children and grandchildren throughout her life. Her children will forever be grateful for all the sacrifices she made for them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Helen Ficken; and four brothers, Jack, Roy Curtis, Dale and Fred Holliday.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne; a sister, Virginia Braughton; two sons, Clifford Allen Plymale and Mark Plymale; four daughters, Karla Coplin (Dee), Shelly Smith (Michael), Regina Carter and Robin Sample (Alan); 15 grandchildren, Christina Plymale, Austin Plymale, Brittany Plymale, Jordan Plymale, Darwin Sibary, Kaitlin Plymale, Jessica Lane, Jami Davis, Julia Coplin, Janna Coplin, Chancey Smith, Amanda Poltke, Patrick Adams, Bailee Sample and Gracie Sample; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Private family graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or www.stjude.org.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.fentressmortuary.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797836178
