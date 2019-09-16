|
Mary Rouse
Mary Megan Rouse, 64, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 14, 2019. She was born Dec. 24, 1954, in Mississippi. She was an licensed practical nurse at Brownwood Life Care Center. She lived, worked and raised her children in Poteau before moving to Kansas City to care for her youngest sister and mother. She had resided and worked in Fort Smith for the past 5½ years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Melugin; brother, Bud Melugin; and two sisters, Jenny Brand and Amanda Melugin.
She is survived by her two sons, Jonathan Rouse and Justin (Tresia) Rouse, both of Fort Smith; one daughter, Lindsay (Jeffrey) Rouse-Mitchell of Fort Smith; her mother, Isabelle Melugin; two brothers, Michael (Gigi) of North Carolina and Jaime (Kim) of Garland, Texas; and two grandchildren, Quinn Whitsitt and Jonas Rouse.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 17, 2019