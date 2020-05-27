Home

Mary Sharum

Mary Kathryn Sharum, age 78, of Paris died May 24, 2020. She was born Oct. 21, 1941, in Paris. Mary was a homemaker and a member of the Mothers Society and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Raymond J. Sharum; four daughters, Melinda Saunders, Cindy Koenigseder, Trina Sharum and Ramona Bowman; a brother, Jerry Klaeger; and six grandchildren, Taryn Boydston,, Kyle Saunders, Alexa Koenigseder, Paige Koenigseder, Cecilia Bowman and Joshua Bowman.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Rosary service will be said at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 25 S. Spruce St., Paris, AR 72855.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2020
