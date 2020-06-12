Mary Sherman
Mary "Kat" (Gipson) Sherman, 76, of Fort Smith passed on June 10, 2020. She was born Nov. 2, 1943, in Littlefield, Texas, to Charlie Gipson and Telsie Gage Gipson. Kat retired as a foreman from Crane Industries after 30 years of dedicated service.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kelly Denise Mendoza; a sister, Luthena Hudson; and two brothers, Jay and Boyd Gipson.
Survivors include three daughters, Joy McCoy of Fort Smith and Logan and Miranda Mendoza, both of Fort Smith; two sons, Jeffrey Wayne Collins and Jimmy Lee Gipson, both of Fort Smith; a sister, Charlene Kelly of Branson, Mo.; two brothers, Idus Gipson and wife Veda and Charles Raymond Gipson, both of Greenwood; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Edwards Funeral Home. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.