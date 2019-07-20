Home

Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Mary Sherrouse Obituary
Mary Sherrouse
Mary Louise Sherrouse, 67, of Cove died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Cove Revival Center with burial at Six Mile Cemetery under the direction of Beasley Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by a stepson, Nick Sherrouse of Springfield, Va.; a sister, Doris Sanders of Kentucky; a brother, Terry Belknap of Cove; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019
