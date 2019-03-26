|
Mary Shores
Mary Mona Shores, 82, of Van Buren passed away March 25, 2019. She was born Jan. 27, 1937, in Tinsman to the late James Floyd and Beulah Beatrice (O'Mary) McWhirter. She was a member of Assembly of God church in Kibler, loved sudoku, reading, crocheting and gardening and she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ransom Shores Jr.; brothers, Billy, James and J.C. McWhirter; and sisters, Lina McWhirter, Dean Williams and Dotsy McWhirter.
She is survived by her son, J.R. Shores and wife Linda of Alma; daughter, Robyn Payton and husband Dean of Van Buren; grandchildren, Justin and Christie Payton of Van Buren, Kevin and Sarah Payton of North Little Rock and Brandon and Cara Payton of Lowell; great-grandson, Jaxon Payton of Van Buren; brothers, Bobby McWhirter and wife Hess of Colt, Paul McWhirter of Hampton and Julius McWhirter and wife Sue of Joshua, Texas; and sister, Wanda Roberts and husband James of Hampton.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019