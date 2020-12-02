Mary Sisco

Mary Georgetta Sisco, 77, of Muldrow passed away Nov. 28, 2020, in Barling. She was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Long Beach, Calif. to Mary Margaret (Elliott) Robinett and George Robinett. She was a horseman's bookkeeper and of the Presbyterian faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, Rex Stanley; and a sister, Mary Jo Phillips.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Lee Lowder of the home; a daughter, Regina Sisco of Muldrow; two sons, Lance Sisco and Jane of Las Cruces, N.M., and Todd Sisco and Cameron of Elkins; two stepchildren, Carla Ambre-Stanley and Ronnie Stanley, both of Lancaster, Calif.; nine grandchildren, Brooke Chambers and Toby of Odessa, Texas, Jared Sisco and Kyla of Muldrow, Derrick Sisco and Lauren and Jake Sisco and Emily, both of Fort Smith, Michael Sisco-Stevenson and Becca of Van Buren, Amanda Fleetwood of Sallisaw, Ryan Schauer and Robyn King of Las Vegas, China Rouse and Peter of Running Springs, Calif., and Brandon Gilbert and Jana of Greenwood; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Memorial gathering will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the home of Derrick and Lauren Sisco in Fort Smith. Cremation services are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store