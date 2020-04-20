|
Mary Smith
Mary Jane Smith, 82, of Inola, Okla., died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Claremore, Okla.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Drakestand Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Gomer; a daughter, Regina Williamson; three sons, Don, Wes and James Smith; three sisters, Lola Hambrick, Rachel Blevins and Jessie Deere; two brothers, Luther and Joe Capps; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2020