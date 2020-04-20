Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Smith

Send Flowers
Mary Smith Obituary
Mary Smith
Mary Jane Smith, 82, of Inola, Okla., died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Claremore, Okla.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Drakestand Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Gomer; a daughter, Regina Williamson; three sons, Don, Wes and James Smith; three sisters, Lola Hambrick, Rachel Blevins and Jessie Deere; two brothers, Luther and Joe Capps; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -