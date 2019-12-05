|
|
Mary Sorrels
Mary Jane Sorrels, 88, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was the retired owner of Band Box Clothing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sorrels.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Mixon and husband Mick of Greenwood and Debra Basham and husband Jerry of Bentonville; a sister, Anna Brown of Greenwood; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 6, 2019