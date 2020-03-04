|
Mary Stacy
Mary Ann Stacy, 74, of Fort Smith, formerly of Ozark, died Monday, March 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 28, 1945, in Carlsbad, N.M., to Seth David and Leotis Ruby Joyce Maxine Box McCollaum. She was a seamstress, a Christian and a "Southside."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Stacy Sr.; two sons, Keith and Kenneth Ray Stacy Jr.; and two sisters, Maxine Etta Irby and Barbara Joyce Wilson.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Loretta Jackson of Owasso, Okla.; a son, Rex Stacey Truesdell of Missouri; a sister, Opal Jean Smiley of Fort Smith; a brother, David Seth McCollaum of Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren, Robert, Ryan, Kyle and Kirk Jackson, Kenna Stacy, Colton Baker, Kenny Ray Stacy, Shawana and Seth Truesdell, Ashley Nguyen, Sharla Naples and Kenlynn Henry-Stacy; 22 great-grandchildren; and her extended family and loving caregivers.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark and burial at Mountain View Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 6 Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020