Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Stacy


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Stacy Obituary
Mary Stacy
Mary Ann Stacy, 74, of Fort Smith, formerly of Ozark, died Monday, March 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 28, 1945, in Carlsbad, N.M., to Seth David and Leotis Ruby Joyce Maxine Box McCollaum. She was a seamstress, a Christian and a "Southside."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Stacy Sr.; two sons, Keith and Kenneth Ray Stacy Jr.; and two sisters, Maxine Etta Irby and Barbara Joyce Wilson.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Loretta Jackson of Owasso, Okla.; a son, Rex Stacey Truesdell of Missouri; a sister, Opal Jean Smiley of Fort Smith; a brother, David Seth McCollaum of Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren, Robert, Ryan, Kyle and Kirk Jackson, Kenna Stacy, Colton Baker, Kenny Ray Stacy, Shawana and Seth Truesdell, Ashley Nguyen, Sharla Naples and Kenlynn Henry-Stacy; 22 great-grandchildren; and her extended family and loving caregivers.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark and burial at Mountain View Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 6 Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
To leave online condolences, visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -