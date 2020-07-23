1/1
Mary Stacy
Mary Stacy
Mary Emily Stacy, 71, of Rudy passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at a local nursing home. She retired from Regions Bank in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Stacy Sr.; her parents, Samuel and Mary (Davis) Scarlato; and a sister, Linda Masey.
She is survived by a son, Henry Stacy Jr. and wife Jackie of Rudy; two grandsons, Dustin Stacy and wife Nia and Tristin Stacy, both of Van Buren; and two great-grandchildren, Memphis and Avery Stacy, both of Van Buren.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with Rodney Porter officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
