|
|
Mary Thienes
Mary Elizabeth Thienes, 88, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born June 7, 1931, in Fort Smith to Theodore and Margaret (Schnitzer) Thienes. She retired from the transportation department at Fort Chaffee. Mary was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Peggy Vicary.
She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Bastian and her husband Don of McKinney, Texas; three nephews, Steve Vicary of Fort Smith, Terry Bastian of McKinney and Ted Bastian of Norfolk, Va.; and a niece Susan Ciciora of White Sulphur Springs, Va.
Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 1820 N. B St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 7, 2019