Mary Thresher
Mary Ann Thresher, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
She was born April 9, 1940, in Bell, Calif., to Stewart and Mattie Gibson. She retired from Gerber Products and was a Christian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Thresher; a daughter, Tracy Parker; a sister, Betty Greenwood; a sister-in-law, Sonnie Gibson; and a grandchild, Miracle Brooks.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the pavilion of the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
She is survived by a daughter, Gwen Brooks and husband Jeff of Greenwood; a son, David Thresher and wife Veronica of Fort Smith; a sister, Frances Rayl of Orlando, Fla.; three brothers, J.B. Gibson and wife Shirley of Downey, Calif., B.J. Gibson of Fort Smith, and Bob Gibson and wife Judy of Kokomo, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Cabol Brooks, David Nicodemus, Michael Parker, James Parker, Tyler George, D.J. George, Stewart George and Hayden Brooks.
Visitation is from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
