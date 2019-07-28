|
|
Mary Tyler
Mary Jane Olney Tyler, a member of an early Anadarko, Oklahoma, family has passed, July 26, 2019, in Rogers. She was the daughter of William O. Olney and Mabel Florence Davis. She was bon in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 2, 1925. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Wilber; and husband, Henry Hart Tyler.
Her childhood was enriched by a loving and caring family, teachers and community. At an early age, she began music study, which influenced her whole life and provided a calling she treasured.
She was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and shortly after in 1948, she married Henry Hart Tyler, a Disciples of Christ minister. They walked through life together in gratitude and joy as they served churches in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.
In the 1960s they lived in Fort Smith and Henry became senior minister of First Christian Church. Mary Jane's musical background was called into service. She would perform as the organist and as English handbell choir director.
Mrs. Tyler was a lifelong learner and volunteer in many embodiments of the church and community. Peace, justice and human rights occupied her mind, heart and physical being. She enjoyed travel with summers at Chautauqua, Elder Hostels, studying in Oxford, Salamanca, Spain and Jerusalem. She was a woman of strength, integrity, intelligence, kindness and grace.
She is survived by her son, Stephen D. Tyler; daughter-in-law, Karen Kremers Tyler; grandson, Samuel Tyler in Bentonville; and nephews, Henry and Mark Tyler in Oklahoma.
Funeral service will be held at First Christian Church in Fort Smith on Wednesday at 10 a.m. A private family committal will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with the Rev. Jarrett Banks officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends at the church following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to her church, First Christian Church, 3501 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on July 29, 2019