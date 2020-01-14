Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Wagnon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Wagnon Obituary
Mary Wagnon
Mary Jane Wagnon, 65, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home. She was a police dispatcher for Pahokee Police Department in Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wagnon; and her parents, James and Mary (Ezzell) Miedema.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; a great-great-niece; her childhood friend, Cathy Drury; and close family friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Eric Perkins, Joe Parrish, Doug Bibbs, Zachary Perkins, Heath Wagnon and Spence Oliver.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -