Mary Walker
Mary Louise Walker, 75, of Greenwood passed from this life on July 22, 2020. She was born May 12, 1945, in Fort Smith to Charles Vernon Wood and Nettie Mae Gross Wood. Mary retired from Whirlpool after more than 40 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed yardwork, reading and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jerry Wayne Walker.
Mary is survived by two sons, Forrest Walker and wife Tiffany of Greenwood and Steve Walker and wife Kathy of Barling; three sisters, Pat Simpson of Greenwood and Linda Hicks and husband Roy and Sue Williams, both of Fort Smith; three brothers, Billy Wood of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, Charles V. Wood Jr. and wife Juanita of Barling and Bobby Wood and wife Jean of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Danielle Walker and wife Araceli Santiago of Fort Smith, Tasha Hebert and husband Austin of Hollister, Mo., Chaz Elmore of Greenwood and Kindra Warren of Paris; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27 at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery in Muldrow. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
