|
|
|
Mary Ward
Mary Josephine (Grant) Ward, 82, formerly of Sallisaw, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Tina Hadley and Gwendolyn Kass; two sons, Weldon Ward Jr. and Troy Ward; a sister, Joyce Collier; two brothers, Ivan and Rodney Grant; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2020