Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ward

Send Flowers
Mary Ward Obituary
Mary Ward
Mary Josephine (Grant) Ward, 82, formerly of Sallisaw, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Tina Hadley and Gwendolyn Kass; two sons, Weldon Ward Jr. and Troy Ward; a sister, Joyce Collier; two brothers, Ivan and Rodney Grant; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -