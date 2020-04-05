|
|
Mary Weiche
Mary "Antoy" Burnett Farmer Weiche joined the angels in heaven on April 4, 2020. She was born to Shiphrah and Curtis Burnett on July 31, 1929. Antoy grew up in Scott County and graduated from Waldron High School in 1949.
Antoy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and the father of her children, Maurice Farmer; her husband, Elmer Weiche; four brothers, Raymond and Clemon Burnett, Jimmy Thompson and Junior Poe; and a sister, Patricia Burnett.
She is survived by three children, Michael Farmer, Melissa Bingham and Maurene Brigance (Larry), all of Waldron; five brothers, Earnest Poe and Bobby, Kenneth, Delane and Curtis Burnett Jr.; two sisters, Billie Jean Forman and Debra Burnett; four grandchildren, Mark Brigance (Sandy), Keith Brigance (Bethany), Laura Spence (Eddie) and Nathan Bingham (Erica); seven great-grandchildren, Trenton Garrett (Paige), Brandon Garrett (Ryan), Matt Brigance, Reagan Spence, Dylnn Spence, Maebree Brigance and Raphael Bingham; a great-great-grandchild, Gatlin Garrett; and many close cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7 at Square Rock Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Viewing will be 4-7 p.m. Monday in the main building at the funeral home. Visitation will be for those unable to go to the graveside service or watch the video tribute online.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 6, 2020