Mary Wendt

Mary Jane Clark Wendt, a resident of Pulaski, Tenn., passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born Nov. 7, 1938, to Albert Leroy Clark and Lillian (Steinke) Clark in Jenny Lind.
Mary Jane attended Jenny Lind Schools and was a graduate of Greenwood High School. She was a retired employee of General Motors.
Family members recall her love for the outdoors, riding and caring for horses and inspiring a love of animals in young people through the 4-H program in Michigan. She also loved traveling and visiting with family and school friends on her many trips back home to Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Marc and Brian Newport; a sister, Goldie Mae Clark; and four brothers, Carl "Bud" Raymond, Reilly Leo, Billy Joe and Albert "Al" Leroy.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Robert Schneeberger of Pulaski; a sister, Irma Mullen of Mansfield; a sister-in-law, Mary Alice Clark of Booneville; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and her extended family members.
No local services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Bills McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home in Lewisburg, Tenn.
Condolences may be extended online at www.billsmcgaugh.com
