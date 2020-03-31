Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2500
Service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Hartford Memorial Park Cemetery
State Hwy 45
Hartford, AR
View Map
Mary White


1936 - 2020
Mary White Obituary
Mary White
Mary Sue White, 84, of Hartford passed away March 28, 2020. She was born March 5, 1936, in Santo, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack White; her parents, C.E. and Maurine Sparks; and a brother, Joe Sparks.
She is survived by a son, Steve White and wife Vanessa of Hartford; two grandchildren, Chris White and wife Timara of Fort Smith and Shannon Wheeler and husband Kyle of Van Buren; a great-grandchild, Claire Wheeler; and a brother, Jerry Sparks.
Private burial will be at Hartford Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2020
