Mary Williams

Mary Claudine Williams, 92, of Coal Hill died Nov. 13, 2020, in Clarksville.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksville with burial at Coal Hill Cemetery.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary Kelley, Sherry Elam and Penny Jones; two sons, Jerry and Terry Williams; a brother, Jacky Weathers; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.



