|
|
Mary Willis
Mary Christine Willis, age 53, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, after a long battle with multiple myeloma. Mary was born in Sacramento, Calif., on April 18, 1966, to Ross and Frances Willis. She grew up and attended schools in Van Buren, graduating high school in 1984. Mary's further education was through attendance at the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, graduating in 1989. She was always proud of her association with the University of Arkansas and was employed there as an HEI Program Coordinator. Mary worked in academic scholarships where her primary job and greatest passion was to help guide students in keeping their scholarship.
Mary is survived by her parents, Ross and Frances Willis; a sister, Suzanne Cartwright (Blair); two nieces, Chandler and Carrington Cartwright; and two nephews, Brooks and Baylor Cartwright. Mary also had numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, who she was very close with.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, with the Revs. Stewart Smith and Kade Curry officiating, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UAMS Myeloma Research c/o Institution Advancement, 4301 West Markham St., Suite 716, Little Rock, AR 72205.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020