Mary Willis
1938 - 2020-10-27
Mary Willis
Mary Willis, 82, of Van Buren died Oct. 27, 2020.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Greater Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Van Buren, under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by her husband, Muriel; five daughters, Mary Welch, Shelia and Lisa Willis, Mildred Stringer and Margaret Christian; a son, Muriel Willis Jr.; a sister, Gloria Jayne; two brothers, Williams and Thomas Banks; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
