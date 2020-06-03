Mary Worley
Mary Lou Worley, 95, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 5, 1924, in Poteau to Eva Lou (Rape) Raney and William "Ed" Raney. She married the love of her life, Bob, on March 7, 1943. They went on to have a 77-year-long marriage that was full of love, tenderness, respect and care. Their marriage and love story touches everyone that knows their story.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed China painting. As Bob says, she was a "porcelain artist." She enjoyed raising her three children and being extremely involved in her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Bill and John Raney.
Survivors include her husband, Bob; three children, Susan Worley of Santa Fe, N.M., Stan Worley and Gina of Parker, Colo., and Debbie (Worley) Collyge and Corky of Fort Smith; 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Nicole, Brooke, Amber, Celina, Dustin, Gianna, Alex, Jordan, Chanda and Bud; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; and countless other relatives and friends.
Private family service and burial will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith, where the family will greet from 3-7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Mary Lou Worley, 95, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 5, 1924, in Poteau to Eva Lou (Rape) Raney and William "Ed" Raney. She married the love of her life, Bob, on March 7, 1943. They went on to have a 77-year-long marriage that was full of love, tenderness, respect and care. Their marriage and love story touches everyone that knows their story.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed China painting. As Bob says, she was a "porcelain artist." She enjoyed raising her three children and being extremely involved in her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Bill and John Raney.
Survivors include her husband, Bob; three children, Susan Worley of Santa Fe, N.M., Stan Worley and Gina of Parker, Colo., and Debbie (Worley) Collyge and Corky of Fort Smith; 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Nicole, Brooke, Amber, Celina, Dustin, Gianna, Alex, Jordan, Chanda and Bud; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; and countless other relatives and friends.
Private family service and burial will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith, where the family will greet from 3-7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.